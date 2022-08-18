CHICAGO – As the team looks to make the postseason for a third-straight year while not having their All-Star shortstop in the lineup until late September, White Sox have gone and gotten some veteran help for the stretch run.

Per a report for Jeff Passan of ESPN, the team is signing shortstop Elvis Andrus for the rest of the season and will join the team on Friday in Cleveland for the start of their series with the Guardians.

The White Sox have not confirmed the report.

Andrus was officially released by the Athletics on Wednesday after his playing time was getting cut in the month of August. The shortstop was batting .237/.301/.373 with 24 doubles, eight homers, and 30 RBI in 106 games this season with a .977 fielding percentage in 101 contests at shortstop.

This will be Andrus’ third team in his 14-year MLB career that was spent mostly with the Rangers, where he made his debut in 2009 and played through 2020. He was a two-time American League All-Stars (2010, 2012), aiding five postseason runs and American League championships in 2010 & 2011.

Before the 2021 season, Andrus was traded to the Athletics, where he hit .243 with 25 doubles, two triples, three homers, and 37 RBI in 146 games.

Andrus will provide the White Sox a veteran boost to the club for the stretch run and can help fill in for Anderson, who is out until late September after having surgery on his left hand to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger.

Since that happened last week, rookie Lenyn Sosa and utility infielder Leury Garcia had filled in at shortstop, but the latter went on the IL this week with a lower back strain. Romy Gonzalez, who was called up when Garicia went on the IL, was in the lineup at shortstop on Wednesday night.