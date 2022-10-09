CHICAGO – It doesn’t sound like Jose Abreu will be coming back to the South Side next year.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox plan to part ways with the former MVP after nine seasons with the organization.

Abreu is a free agent now after his three-year, $50 million contract expired. Last week, the 35-year-old slugger said through an interpreter he and the Sox front office had not discussed a new contract.

“I’m just thankful and loyal to Jerry,” Abreu said. “He gave me the opportunity to play here and I appreciate that. I always will be grateful for that opportunity.”

The Cuban slugger has been a fixture in the heart of the White Sox’s order since he debuted in 2014. The three-time All-Star and 2020 AL MVP batted .304 in 2022. He had 15 homers and 75 RBIs, compared with 30 and 117 in 2021.