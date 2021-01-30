Report: White Sox bring back Carlos Rodon on a one-year deal

OAKLAND, CA – OCTOBER 01: Carlos Rodon #55 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during Game 3 of the Wild Card Series between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Back in December, it looked like their 2014 first round pick has pitched his last game in a White Sox uniform.

But just under two months later, it appears that Carlos Rodon is going to get another shot with the south siders.

Carlos Rodon goes back to White Sox, pending physical. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 30, 2021

Per numerous reports, the first from Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the White Sox are bringing back the starter on a one-year deal worth $3 million. The club has yet to confirm the move.

The third-overall pick of the 2014 MLB Draft has dealt with numerous injuries during his tenure in Chicago that have kept him off the field. Rodon appeared in 20 games in only three of his six years with the White Sox and pitched in just 11 the last two years.

In 2019, a year in which he was the team’s Opening Day starter, Rodon pitched in just four games before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He would return in time for the 2020 season in July but a shoulder injury limited him to just seven games.

All of this came after Rodon underwent arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in September of 2017 after dealing with bursitis.

Rodon’s most productive years with the White Sox came in his first two when he pitched in 54 combined games with an 18-16 record. He had a 3.75 ERA with 139 strikeouts in 2015 then followed that up with 168 in 2016 with a 4.04 ERA.

It’s expected that Rodon will compete for the final rotation spots for the White Sox in 2020 in a group that includes Dylan Cease, Reynaldo Lopez, and Michael Kopech. Perhaps Rodon could be used out of the bullpen as well with the number of starters the White Sox currently have on their roster.

Either way, this former No. 1 draft pick of the franchise is going to get one more shot.