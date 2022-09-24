CHICAGO — Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout as manager of the Chicago White Sox this season, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

According to Nightengale, La Russa’s doctors advised against him making a return to the team after undergoing surgery to repair his pacemaker.

La Russa has been out since Aug. 31 due to heart-related problems. The White Sox confirmed La Russa’s extended absence and cemented Miguel Cairo’s role as interim manager until the end of the 2022 season via a statement released on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The White Sox are 12-9 with a +30 run differential under Cairo in September, but are 8 games back of the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and 6.5 games back of the final AL Wildcard spot with 11 games remaining in the regular season.