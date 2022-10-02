CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement at a press conference Monday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

La Russa stepped away from managerial duties on Aug. 29 at the request of his doctors. 24 hours later, he flew to Arizona to have his pacemaker repaired via a surgical procedure.

La Russa announcing his retirement would bring an end to what has been a roller coaster two-season stint for him as the White Sox’s manager. La Russa started off his first season well, guiding the White Sox to first place in the American league Central with a 93-69 record, but a first round exit against the Houston Astros in the playoffs left fans wanting more.

Chicago entered the 2022 season as division favorites with World Series title aspirations on the minds of those on the South Side, but as the year progressed, they fell far short of the goals expected of them and La Russa drew a share of the criticism along the way.

Fire La Russa chants rang out during home stands and banners advocating for Jerry Reinsdorf to sell the team made guest appearances behind the White Sox dugout, showing the frustrations felt by fans of the South Siders.

La Russa turns 78 Tuesday and is expected to transition into a special assistant role with the franchise.

With four games left to go, the White Sox are 78-80, good for third place in the AL Central. They finish their three game series on the road in San Diego Sunday, before returning home for a 3-game series to round out their 2022 regular season.