Report: Leury Garcia returns to the White Sox on a three-year deal

CHICAGO – The White Sox second signing of this offseason is to bring back a player who filled a number of positions on the club during their 2021 campaign.

Per multiple reports, the first from Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, utility player Leury Garcia has signed a three-year deal to return to the White Sox. The club has yet to confirm the move.

The versatile player saw playing time at every position in the outfield and every infield spot except for first base during the 2021 season. Garcia mostly played at second base (36 games) and in right field (34) as the team lacked a set starter at each position for a majority of the season. Second baseman Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending injury then was traded to the Cubs while original right field starter Adam Eaton was eventually released.

Garcia made just six errors in the field during his 126 games in 2021 while also batting .267/.335/.376 with five homers and 54 RBI.

At the moment, Garcia could factor into both second base and right field starter conversations since the White Sox have yet to make any major moves to acquire a full-time starter at either position.

It was at the plated that Garcia delivered one of the most memorable moments of the season in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field. His three-run third inning homer helped the team erase a 5-1 deficit and retake the lead as the White Sox eventually won the eventful contest 12-6 for their first home playoff win in 13 years.

Acquired in the Alex Rios deal with the Rangers in 2013, Garcia has played in each of the last nine seasons for the club, but has seen more steady action the last two full seasons. In 2019, he played in 140 games and then was in 126 in 2021 but might have played more if not for a trip to the IL in August.