CHICAGO — As the dust is still settling on the South Side, a new report says Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is back with the club in a consultant role.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, La Russa recently scouted the White Sox farm system and has been cleared to work again. Last season, the 78-year-old left the team in August to deal with health issues.

Nightengale reported that first year manager Pedro Grifol is “safe” for now but is scheduled to meet with Jerry Reinsdorf and La Russa Wednesday night.

Additionally, former White Sox infielder and current assistant general manager Chris Getz, 39, is reportedly expected to be named general manager. Nightengale said Dayton Moore, who is currently an advisor with the Rangers, could join him in the front office.

The team sent shockwaves around baseball Tuesday evening when Reinsdorf, known for his loyalty, fired longtime front office executives Kenny Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn.

“Ultimately, the well-worn cliché that professional sports is results-oriented is correct,” part of Reinsdorf’s statement said. “While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership.”

The White Sox are currently 49-77.