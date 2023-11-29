CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox’s staff ace, Dylan Cease, could be on the move in the near future, and one Major League Baseball insider said it could be in a deal with his hometown team.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, talks surrounding a trade for Cease have intensified over the last 48 hours, and some people who are close to the negotiations believe a deal could be done before the winter meetings start on Dec. 3.

Morosi also said the Atlanta Braves are a finalist to make a deal for Cease’s services. Cease pitched and played shortstop for Milton High School in Fulton County, Georgia, which is just under a 25 mile drive from the Braves’ stadium, Truist Park.

A year after going 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and finishing second in the American League Cy Young voting, Cease finished the 2023 MLB regular season with a 4.58 ERA and a 7-9 record for a White Sox squad that struggled to play .500 ball for most of the year.

MLB winter meetings take place from Dec. 3-6 in Nashville, Tennessee. Spring Training kicks off in February, with pitchers and catchers expected to report from Feb. 13-15.