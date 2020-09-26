White Sox pitcher Jimmy Cordero suspended 3 games for hitting Willson Contreras; Rick Renteria suspended one game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 06: Relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero #50 of the Chicago White Sox throws in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Cubs believed it was intentional while the White Sox said it wasn’t in the seventh inning of Friday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

But in the end, Major League Baseball said that Jimmy Cordero’s pitch that hit Willson Contreras was meant to do so, and have taken action because of it.

Willson Contreras is plunked and Jimmy Cordero is ejected pic.twitter.com/sUdGzmOvaW — Starting 9 (@Starting9) September 26, 2020

On Saturday, ahead of the White Sox second game with the Cubs this weekend, the league suspended the pitcher for three games and manager Rick Renteria one for the incident in the seventh inning. Each also received a fine for their role in the incident, per MLB Senior VP of Baseball Operations Chris Young.

While Cordero has the right to appeal the suspension, Renteria will serve his tonight when the team’s play just after 6 PM at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The pitch from Cordero came after Contreras had hit a three-run homer earlier in the game, which was followed by a high bat flip shortly after he left the batter’s box. After the pitcher hit the catcher in the seventh, Cordero was thrown out and Renteria was as well after arguing for several minutes with umpires.

Pitching coach Don Cooper was also ejected for arguing and received a fine but wasn’t suspended.