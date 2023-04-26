CHICAGO — There was a transaction by the Pirates on Tuesday that might have caught the attention of White Sox fans before another disappointment on the field.

Ahead of the team’s 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto, Pittsburgh signed outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year, $106.75 million deal. It’s the Pirates’ first contract over $100 million in their team’s history as they’ve gotten off to a surprising 16-8 start to the season.

By doing that, it put the White Sox in a more unique category in Major League Baseball, one that would come off more negative than positive for fans.

The club is now just one of three in the league to never have signed a player to a $100 million contract, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. As of early in the 2023 season, the club’s biggest free agent contract was given to outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who got a five-year, $75 million deal this past offseason.

As far as a contract extension goes, Yoan Moncada has the White Sox record at $70 million for five years, which he was given in 2020.

American League Central division rival Kansas City is one of the three as their biggest deal was a four-year extension of catcher Salvador Perez in March 2021 for $82 million over four years.

The other team in that group is the Oakland Athletics, who’ve operated with major budget constraints now for decades. Their largest contract comes all the way back in 2004 when they signed third baseman Eric Chavez to a six-year, $66 million extension.