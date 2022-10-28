CHICAGO – There are moments from a championship season that always come to mind on the field.

For fans of the White Sox, there were a few of those moments over the course of the 2005 season.

From a shutout win on opening day to 99 regular season wins, “El Duque” getting out of a bases loaded jam in Boston and AJ Pierzynski’s run on a dropped third strike against the Angels.

Paul Konerko’s grand slam, Scott Podsednik’s walk-off, a 14-inning win, then a sweeping victory in Game 4 highlighted the World Series in which the White Sox won their first title since 1917.

But the biggest memories sometimes come from the celebration of a championship, which came 17 years ago Friday.

The White Sox held their World Series championship parade through the streets of Chicago, starting at then US Cellular Field before making its way to downtown. The confetti flew as the team coaches and players rode down LaSalle Street before a rally was held downtown.

The late Ed Farmer along with Hawk Harrelson handled the emcee duties while then White Sox organist Nancy Faust played a few tunes during the ceremony. Along with the player speeches came a presentation of the final out ball from Konerko to team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

Steve Perry, the former lead singer of Journey, sang the group’s hit song “Don’t Stop Believin'” which had become an anthem of the team throughout the 2005 season.

You can see a full gallery of pictures from that day above.