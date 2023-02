GLENDALE, Ariz. – Pedro Grifol never played in the majors, but has worn many hats throughout his baseball career. The former catcher turned manager is now tasked with turning things around for the South Siders after an injury-plagued, underachieving 2022 campaign.

Josh Frydman caught up with the new skipper last week at Camelback Ranch as he embarks on his first season at the helm.