CHICAGO — The man at the heart of the South Siders’ batting order has been named to the American League All-Star Team, team officials said Sunday.

Luis Robert Jr was named to the AL All-Star Team, making it his first selection to participate in the Midsummer Classic since he began his career with the White Sox during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

After their game against the Oakland Athletics Sunday, Roberts Jr had a slash line of .276/.333/.574 to go with 24 home runs, 21 doubles, 46 runs batted in, and seven stolen bases.

Robert Jr’s 24 home runs puts him in a tie for the third-most home runs in Major League Baseball so far this season. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets also has 24 home runs, while the Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson has 28, and the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani has 31 to lead MLB.

Robert Jr’s two dozen home runs are also the most home runs hit by a White Sox player in the first half of a season since 2016, when Todd Frazier clobbered 25 for the South Siders by the all-star break. Robert Jr is also on pace for 45 home runs on the year, which would be the second-most home runs hit in a single season in club history, trailing only Albert Belle’s 49 home runs he hit in 1998.