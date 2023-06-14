LOS ANGELES — Two years after he was a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award, things have not started out well for one of the White Sox veteran starting pitchers.

In fact, it’s the start of games that have remained the biggest issue for Lance Lynn, and Tuesday was another example.

Facing the Dodgers in Los Angeles, the starter surrendered four runs in the first inning, which ended up being the difference in a 5-1 White Sox defeat. Lynn lasted five innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits as his record fell to 4-7 on the season.

More concerning is his ERA, which now sits at 6.75, which is the highest of the White Sox starters by two full runs – and it’s his starts to games that have often done him in.

In his 14 first innings in the 2023 season, Lynn is sporting at 12.21 ERA, allowing 19 earned runs, 25 hits, and five home runs. It’s sabotaged a number of his starts, and while he hasn’t been near his best in 2023, his second and third innings have generally been better.

That’s a far cry from his performance in 2021, when he had a 2.25 ERA in the first inning and a 1.93 ERA through the first three innings in 28 games. Lynn was 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in his first season with the White Sox, making the American League All-Star team, while also finishing third in the AL Cy Young voting.

A 12-year MLB veteran, the pitcher has a club option for the 2024 season at $18 million with a $1 million buyout. Lynn will try to get things turned around as his team does, since the White Sox currently sit ten games under .500.