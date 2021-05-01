One bad inning dooms the White Sox in Friday’s loss to the Indians

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 30: Jordan Luplow #8 of the Cleveland Indians scores in the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 30, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When you’re facing the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, runs will typically be at a premium.

Yet despite striking out eleven times, the White Sox were able to scratch across three scores against the Indians’ Shane Bieber over the course of six innings. That’s much better than when they failed to score a single run over nine innings in a defeat on April 13th at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Unfortunately, the offense wouldn’t be enough for the White Sox, who were done in by one bad inning from starter Dallas Keuchel. In the third, with his team holding a one-run lead on a Luis Robert RBI double in the first, the pitcher surrendered four runs on three hits and two walks.

Eddie Rosario’s single into center field would bring in the final tally that inning and that would prove to be the game-winner for Cleveland in a 5-3 triumph at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Those were the only runs that Keuchel allowed in his six innings of work, but it was enough to send the White Sox to defeat as their record falls to 14-11 on the season.

The home team got two runs back in the bottom half of the third on hits by Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada. They’d stay within one run till the eighth inning when Jose Ramirez took an Evan Marshall pitch out to right for a solo homer.

After Bieber left, the White Sox could do nothing with Cleveland’s bullepn, who allowed just one hit over three innings to preserve the win.