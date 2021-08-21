Once again, Tim Anderson comes through to get the White Sox a win over the Rays

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox hits a single during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – He may very well be remembered for one of the best finishes of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Tim Anderson’s walk-off homer against the Yankees in the Field of Dreams game on August 12th provided an iconic moment for the 2021 White Sox and the sport in their most-watched regular season game since 2005.

But it’s something that he’s done plenty of times for the club this year and in the past, and Friday was another one of those examples.

TA7 ties it! pic.twitter.com/lzw0PwNbxS — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2021

Anderson prevented the White Sox from taking a difficult loss in the first of a three-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field, driving in the tying and winning runs in a 7-5 11-inning win over the American League leaders on Friday night.

The shortstop went 3-for-6 on the evening with two RBI and four runs scored, as the White Sox improved to 22 games over .500 for the first time since 2006.

After a controversial pitcher switch in which Craig Kimbrel was lifted for Aaron Bummer in the eighth inning and three runs scored to put the team down 5-4, the shortstop promptly led off the ninth with a homer to tie the game.

After a scoreless tenth inning, Anderson put the White Sox ahead for good with an opposite-field single that brought Zack Collins home to make it 6-5. He would then race home on Jose Abreu’s groundout to score the seventh run to give the team some breathing room.

Ryan Tepera would then pitch a clean bottom half of the 11th to get the White Sox the victory.

For the month of August, Anderson is batting .320 with five homers and 14 RBI, and continues to come up big in the clutch for a team closing in on an American League Central division title.