On the day of a postponement, the White Sox get good news about Dylan Cease

BOSTON – It was a day that looked more suited for the Patriots to be playing the Bears instead of the White Sox matching up with the Red Sox in Massachusetts.

Today’s game has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on April 18:



– Game 1 will be the originally scheduled which will take place at 1:10 p.m. ET

– Game 2 will be the rescheduled game from today which is at 5:10 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/ASRtdpHs8S — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2021

A snowy day at Fenway Park forced the teams to postpone their Friday night game to Sunday, where it will be a part of a doubleheader with start times at 1:10 and 5:10 PM. Not everyone was down in the dumps about the winter-like weather that called off this spring event.

Well, at least *someone* is enjoying the weather in Boston right now. pic.twitter.com/FQFwWPLtSI — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2021

Yermin Mercedes, whose start to the season at the plate has been one of the best stories in all of baseball, posted himself enjoying the snow on his Instagram story on Friday afternoon.

But he wouldn’t be the only person happy a few hours later, when it was revealed that one of their players was healthy and ready to go for the series.

The #WhiteSox have reinstated right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease from the injured list following a series of negative tests and optioned right-hander Zack Burdi to the Schaumburg training facility.



Cease will start tomorrow’s series opener at Fenway Park. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2021

Pitcher Dylan Cease was reinstated off the the Injured List on Friday afternoon and was put right back into the rotation. He’ll start the first game of the series with the Red Sox on Saturday just after 3 PM CST.

Cease was placed on the IL on Wednesday after showing some symptoms of COVID-19, with Zack Burdi called up to take his spot. But after multiple negative tests for the virus, Cease was cleared to return to the club in Boston.

The third-year starter has made a pair of appearances early this season, sporting a 3.86 ERA with nine strikeouts compared to six walks in 9 1/3 innings. In his last start against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, Cease 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts compared to three walks.