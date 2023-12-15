CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox offseason has been anything but quiet — they’ve hired a new general manager, signed a pair of free agents and traded for a small trove of players from the Atlanta Braves, all before the conclusion of the winter meetings — but what does their path back to contention in the American League Central look like?

Before we start diagraming the future, let’s take a look back at where Chicago ranked in major hitting, pitching and fielding categories in 2023, and the moves the South Siders have already made this offseason.

Record: 61-101 (4th in AL Central)

Hitting

Batting Average: .238 (26th)

Hits: 1308 (23rd)

Doubles: 264 (19th)

Home Runs: 171 (20th)

Runs per game: 3.96 (29th)

Walks: 377 (30th)

Strikeouts: 1,424 (19th)

Pitching

ERA: 4.87 (26th)

Strikeouts: 1,470 (6th)

Walks: 654 (29th)

Strikeout-to-walk Ratio: 2.25 (27th)

WHIP: 1.415 (24th)

Hits/9: 8.62 (20th)

Home Runs/9: 1.35 (26th)

Fielding

Errors per game: 0.59 (23rd)

Double plays per game: 0.72 (27th)

Offseason transactions to date

Team needs: 2B, C, SP, RF, CP

Across the board, the White Sox were below league average in almost every statistical category, meaning everywhere you look, there’s something that could improve, someone that could be acquired, or dead weight that could be trimmed from the roster, which newly-hired general manager Chris Getz has already gotten a head start on.

How does Chicago cover all those bases? If I’m wearing the general manager cap, it starts with thinking big picture down the road.

Replenish the farm system

Aside from shortstops Colson Montgomery and Jacob Gonzalez, the White Sox farm system leaves a lot to be desired, and was ranked as the second worst in baseball as recently as July.

Montgomery (No. 33) and Gonzalez (No. 96) were Chicago’s only representatives on Bleacher Report’s Top 100 prospects list following the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, with 2022 first round draft pick and left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz being the lone tier two pitcher in their entire farm system.

*Bleacher Report describes tier two prospects as, “Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on B/R’s Top 100 prospect list and could end up there in the future.”

It’s well documented that Jerry Reinsdorf pinches his pennies with the best of them, and will likely never spend big money on improving the White Sox — They’re one of three MLB teams who have never signed a player to a contract worth $100 million or more (Andrew Benintendi holds the franchise record, valued at 5 years/$75 million) — So, if South Side baseball fans want to see the franchise return to prolonged success, it will be a route comparable to the one taken by other MLB teams like the Tampa Bay Rays or the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, how do they start to replenish the farm system?

Trade Dylan Cease

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

This has been a hot button topic most of MLB’s offseason, and has likely not come to fruition yet due to the masses waiting on the Shohei Ohtani/Yoshinobu Yamamoto logjam to clear at the top of the free agency market.

Once those two have landed at their chosen destinations and contracts are signed in hand, the market will likely be set for how much a team who trades for Cease will aim to pay in a contract extension.

But before those talks commence, a trade must come first. To see what a possible Cease trade could yield, comparison to similar trades in years’ past is our best tool.

Cease is 27 years old, has two more years of team control on his contract, and is two years removed from an American League Cy Young runner-up campaign. In three full seasons as a starting pitcher, Cease is 34-24 with a 3.54 ERA across 97 games started and 526.1 innings pitched, where he notched a 11.4 K/9 rate, and a 2.96-1 K-BB ratio.

In terms of similar stats, talent, age and contract situations, there were three trades in the last two-plus years that stick out as indicators of the return the White Sox could get for Cease.

Jan. 20, 2023: Miami Marlins trade Pablo Lopez to the Minnesota Twins

Marlins receive: 2B Luis Arraez

Twins receive: SP Pablo Lopez, OF Byron Chourio and INF Jose Salas (Marlin’s No. 5 prospect at the time)

Lopez was 27 years old at the time of the trade and still had two years of team control left on his contract, just like Cease’s current situation. From 2021-23, Lopez earned an all-star nod and went 26-23 on the mound with a 3.57 ERA over 84 games started and 476.2 innings pitched, along with posting a 9.9 K/9 and 4.12-1 K-BB ratio over that timeframe.

To maintain consistency, I compared pitchers in this scenario over a three-year time period, and the only discrepancy in this situation is that Lopez’s third year of stats considered in comparison to Cease’s happened after his trade to Minnesota, and was arguably Lopez’s best season. He posted career highs in innings pitched (194) and strikeouts (234), while finishing seventh in AL Cy Young voting.

July 29, 2022: Cincinnati Reds trade Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners

Reds receive: SS Noelvi Marte (Seattle’s No. 1 prospect at the time, No. 18 in MLB), SS Edwin Arroyo (No. 6 in Seattle, No. 93 in MLB), RHP Levi Stoudt (No. 15 in Seattle) and minor league RHP Andrew Moore

Mariners receive: SP Luis Castillo

Castillo was 29 years old and had 1 1/2 years of team control left on his contract when he was shipped to the Seattle Mariners at the 2022 trade deadline. From 2020-22, Castillo went 20-28 with a 3.49 ERA across 70 games started and 408 innings pitched. Castillo, like Lopez, also had a 9.9 K/9 over that three-year timeframe, while also posting a 3.11-1 K-BB ratio.

Notably, Castillo has gone 18-11 with a 3.29 ERA and 296 strikeouts over 44 games started and 262.1 innings pitched since the trade a season-and-a-half ago.

July 30, 2021: Minnesota Twins trade Jose Berrios to the Toronto Blue Jays

Twins receive: SS/OF Austin Martin (No. 16 prospect in MLB at the time), RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (No. 68 in MLB)

Blue Jays receive: SP Jose Berrios

Berrios was 27 years old and had 1 1/2 years of team control when he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2021 trade deadline. In three seasons from 2018-2020, Berrios went 31-23 on the mound with a 3.79 ERA across 76 games started and 455.2 innings pitched where he registered a 9.2 K/9 and 3.37-1 K-BB ratio.

Berrios was traded to the Blue Jays to become the No. 3 starter in their rotation as they made a playoff push, according to The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath. Berrios has gone 28-23 with a 4.27 ERA in 76 games started and 432 innings pitched since the trade.

Prospective trades

Three teams have been consistently mentioned as destinations seeking out Cease’s services — the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles.

Here are a series of hypothetical trades with those three teams that could play out, based on comparison to the Berrios, Castillo and Lopez deals. Keep in mind, Getz said he would need to be “blown away” by an offer to trade his staff ace, so I’ve kept that in mind for these (imaginary) moves:

White Sox receive: OF Heston Kjerstad (No. 3 Orioles prospect, No. 24 in MLB), 2B Connor Norby (No. 7 Orioles prospect), C Creed Willems (No. 21 Orioles prospect), INF Jordan Westburg

Orioles receive: SP Dylan Cease, 3B Yoan Moncada

This fits the treasure trove Getz should be aiming for in a trade for Cease — move on from the previous cast of characters while acquiring three-plus prospects who could be impact big leaguers at positions of need.

Kjerstad is a top 25 MLB prospect who saw limited time with the Orioles last season (13 games, .748 OPS with a 106 OPS+) and profiles toward playing right field — a position wide-open for the White Sox. Kjerstad also has the potential to hit 25 to 30-plus home runs a season once he fully develops.

Norby, a 2021 second round pick, profiles as a capable defender at second who makes loud contact at the plate, especially against fastballs. Scouts said the East Carolina alum has an average arm that works well at second, and he’s also athletic enough to pivot into the outfield when needed too, but his best asset at the end of the day is his bat. According to mlb.com, Norby hit 29 home runs across three levels of the minor leagues in 2022, while also batting .368 with a .735 slugging percentage against fastballs at the AA and AAA level.

Willems is a left-handed, power-hitting catcher at the high A level with a rocket arm from behind the plate. According to mlb.com, Willem is strong and stocky (he checks in at 6-foot tall and weighs 225 pounds) with plenty of tremendous raw power in his bat to pair with his arm — he threw low-90’s on the mound as a high school pitcher.

Some scouts question whether he will stick behind the plate long term due to his size though, which has led to Willems getting reps at first base in the minor leagues.

Westburg, like Kjerstad, was also a top 25 prospect before passing the playing time threshold last year to remove his prospect status. According to Baseball Reference, Westburg’s primary position is shortstop, but he can also play third base and second.

In 208 at-bats in 2023, Westburg posted a 1.2 WAR and a 100 OPS+ with a slash line of .260/.311/.404.

With shortstop blocked by reigning rookie of the year Gunnar Henderson and third hypothetically occupied by the now-traded Moncada in Baltimore, it makes sense to ship Westburg to Chicago, where he’d have an immediate opportunity to compete for a starting job at second or third.

More on trading Moncada below.

White Sox receive: C/1B Dalton Rushing (No. 1 Dodgers prospect, No. 43 in MLB), RHP Gavin Stone (No. 5 Dodgers prospect, No. 79 in MLB), LHP Alex Vesia

Dodgers receive: SP Dylan Cease

In a similar vein as the Orioles trade, the White Sox would get two premium prospects in positions of need, and a quality left-handed reliever out of the bullpen to replace the recently traded-away Aaron Bummer.

Just like Willems in the previous proposition, Rushing is a left-handed, power-hitting catcher with a muscular frame, but is a far more refined hitter than Willems is — Rushing outpaces Willems in working counts, drawing walks and hitting the ball to all fields — and he has a far higher ceiling, according to scouts.

Stone is a major league-ready prospect who projects as a middle-of-the-rotation starter with three plus-offerings in his pitching repertoire. His fastball sits at 94-96 miles-per-hour and peaks around 98 to go with a mid-80’s slider, but his most effective pitch is his changeup, which tops out around 85 and features a devastating tumble on the way to home plate.

Vesia went 2-5 with a 4.35 ERA last season across 56 games pitched and one game started. In total, he pitched 49.2 innings in 2023, striking out 64 batters compared to just 17 walks. Vesia has a career record of 10-7 with a 3.40 ERA across 165 games pitched, where he has struck out 202 batters in 148.1 innings pitched.

White Sox receive: SS Orlando Arcia, OF Forrest Wall, RHP Hurston Waldrep (No. 2 Braves prospect, No. 100 in MLB), 3B/SS Ignacio Alvarez (No. 7 Braves prospect), C Drake Baldwin (No. 26 Braves prospect)

Braves receive: SP Dylan Cease

This trade would provide Chicago with two players able to make immediate contributions at positions of need (2B/RF), with a pitching prospect that has elite, three-pitch-mix upside, and a diamond in the rough infield prospect that could be a plus-contributor at the big league level if he continues to develop.

Paul DeJong and Arcia are similar players at this point in their careers and the White Sox would have to sort out who plays shortstop and who plays second base. Given DeJong has played only 2 games at second base over the last six years and Arcia logged 50 games at second in 2022, it’s far more likely Arcia could slot as Chicago’s everyday second baseman.

Arcia has also posted a 99 OPS+ over the last two seasons in Atlanta, which includes an all-star game selection to go with 60 extra base hits and 95 RBI’s over 206 games played in that timeframe.

Wall had an explosive 15-game stretch as a backup outfielder and pinch runner with the Braves in 2023, going 6-13 with a home run, 2 doubles and 2 walks in limited playing time.

Just about any offensive performance would have been better than Oscar Colas’ in right field for the White Sox in 2023, and although Wall only had a handful of games at the MLB level last season, he did have a .799 OPS in 90 games with Atlanta’s AAA Gwinnett Stripers.

*More on strategies to address right field on the South Side below.

Waldrep has two pitches that carry a 65 scouting grade — his fastball and split-changeup — and a third that carries a 55 — his slider. The MLB scouting grade scale deviates from 50, as-in 50 represents the expectation that an individual skill can become league average once that specific player reaches the big league level. 55 represents Waldrep’s slider having the potential to be above average, while his fastball and split-changeup have the potential to be offerings that you would see from a pitcher that garnered multiple all-star game selections.

Simply put, Waldrep has a fastball that sits around 95-99 mph with life, while his best secondary pitch is the split-change, which is a legitimate swing-and-miss pitch, and his slider flashes in the upper-80’s and could develop into a useful out pitch.

Alvarez is a prospect that has shown promise as a plus contact-over-power hitting utility infielder since debuting in the Braves’ farm system, despite some teams opting to not even scout him before the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft. A product of Riverside City College in California, he currently plays shortstop for Atlanta’s high-A affiliate, but long term scouts see him as more of a third baseman or as a player that eventually slides over to second.

Where ever Alvarez ends up primarily, he will still maintain the physical attributes to reliably play second through third, based on team needs any given day.

Baldwin is a below-average runner with slightly below-average hitting skills, but where he stands out is behind the plate with his receiving and blocking skills, and as a leadership figure in the clubhouse, according to scouts.

If he can continue to work on his release and accuracy throwing from behind home plate, scouts think he could develop into a solid backup catcher at the big league level.

Trade Yoan Moncada and/or Eloy Jimenez

Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada (10) is congratulated by Eloy Jimenez (74) after Moncada scored in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Cleveland. Moncada scored on a two-run double by Jose Abreu. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

If the White Sox end up trading Cease, it’s time to blow up the roster and get as much in return for everyone who isn’t named Luis Robert Jr., and this includes Moncada and Eloy Jimenez.

Moncada and Jimenez both came to the South Side as premium prospects in blockbuster trades — Moncada being the centerpiece of the 2016 Chris Sale trade, while Jimenez came over with Cease from the Cubs when the White Sox sent Jose Quintana to the North Side in 2017 — and both are representative of the South Side team Getz is trying to move on from.

Moncada, once considered the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, has been mediocre and oft-injured for the majority of his time with the White Sox, posting a below-average OPS+ in four out of seven seasons with Chicago, leading the league in strikeouts in 2018, all the while becoming one of the slowest base-runners among his age and position group.

This is why moving him with Cease to Baltimore makes sense.

The White Sox could argue he’s capable of getting back toward his hitting peak (Moncada is still only 28 years old), and his defense has actually improved year-over-year — Moncada posted the two best fielding percentages of his career in 2022 and 2023. It could be a fresh change of scenery aimed at helping rejuvenate Moncada and push him toward performing like he did in 2019 or 2021 at the plate, paired with his now improved glove.

Where Moncada was inconsistent at the plate more so than inconsistent in the field, Jimenez was the opposite.

Apart from Jimenez’s 2021 campaign where he posted a slightly below average OPS+ (99), Jimenez has been an above-average to borderline spectacular hitter for most of his five seasons with the White Sox, posting OPS+’s of 116, 139, 141 and 104 and maintaining a 162 game average of 33 home runs and 102 RBI’s with an .811 OPS.

The problem for Jimenez though, is that he’s missed 227 games over the last three seasons and is unreliable outside of the batter’s box.

Inevitably, the White Sox may choose to keep Jimenez around due to his history with the bat, but if they move on from him, they could continue to build the farm system by trading Jimenez to a team in need of a designated hitter, like the Seattle Mariners.

Here’s a hypothetical trade between Seattle and Chicago should the two sides decide a swap could be mutually beneficial:

White Sox receive: C Tom Murphy, OF Jonatan Clase (No. 8 Mariners prospect), Tyler Locklear (No. 11 Mariners prospect)

Mariners receive: DH Eloy Jimenez, C Seby Zavala

Re-sign Mike Clevinger, add a left-handed starting pitcher

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Not only was Mike Clevinger Chicago’s best starter in 2023, he was their most consistent.

Clevinger went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts with the White Sox last season. Along the way, he posted a 3.3 WAR and 110 strikeouts in 131.1 innings pitched.

Clevinger’s 9 wins, 3.77 ERA and 3.3 WAR were tops among Chicago’s pitchers, and his 131.1 innings pitched were second only to Cease (177.0).

He can function as a quality No. 3 starter in their rotation, though he might be thrust into a No. 1 or No. 2 role should Cease be traded.

If Clevinger is re-signed and Cease is traded, that would still leave Chicago with an all right-handed starting pitchers rotation.

A left-hander would give them, at least, some semblance of variety starting on the mound and there are plenty of quality, cost-efficient left-hander starters who are still on the market, like Martin Perez, James Paxton, Sean Manaea, and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Stabilize the catching position by signing Mitch Garver

Texas Rangers’ Mitch Garver against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the baseball American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

With Yasmani Grandal sent off to pasture in free agency, Seby Zavala and recently-acquired Max Stassi are the lone catchers left on the roster, making backstop a major need the South Siders need to address if they want to see themselves back in contention come April 2024.

Getz has already made one move this offseason to bolster the position by adding Stassi via a trade with the Braves on Dec. 9. According to FanGraphs, Stassi had a frame rate of 38.1 from 2018-22, second best in baseball behind Cleveland’s Austin Hedges (43.5), and the third most defensive runs saved by a catcher in that timeframe (24).

While Stassi provides the glove, Mitch Garver could be the answer offensively behind the plate that allows the White Sox to build back strong up the middle of the diamond.

In seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers, Garver has an .825 OPS, which included the 2019 campaign where Garver hit 31 home runs in 93 games.

The knock on Garver is that he has also struggled with injuries throughout his career. The University of New Mexico product has never played more than 102 games in a season, and through the last five seasons, Garver has played only 325 of 708 possible games.

Paired with Stassi though, Chicago would have two viable options behind home plate, and could move Garver to DH, depending on the lineup combinations Pedro Grifol decides to employ.

Address second base and Sign Whit Merrifield

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield throws to second after fielding a single by Cleveland Indians’ Bobby Bradley during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Second base has been a problem child for the White Sox for a decade-and-a-half. If they want to take a step forward, Chicago will need to find a way to establish consistent production at the position, and a certain former Kansas City Royal may be the answer to their problems.

According to the MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Whit Merrifield could be an excellent fit with the White Sox at second base, where Chicago has not had a player notch a league-average or better OPS+ since Alexei Ramírez in 2008.

Merrifield is a career 102 OPS+ hitter and three-time all-star since debuting with the Royals in 2016. Across eight seasons, Merrifield has posted five seasons with an OPS+ over 100, five seasons of 20-plus stolen bases, and three seasons with at least 40 doubles (including the 2018 and 2021 seasons, when he notched both 40-plus doubles and 40-plus stolen bases).

Colloquially referred to as “Multi-hit Whit” while with the Royals, there would also be a level of familiarity between Merrifield and White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol from when their careers overlapped in Kansas City.

Find a right fielder who can hit

Seattle Mariners’ Teoscar Hernandez hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

If you haven’t noticed by now, it’s a reoccurring theme. Only three players on the White Sox roster heading into 2024 had an OPS+ of over 100 last year (there were four, but Jake Burger was sent to the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline midseason).

That means everyone besides Luis Robert Jr (128), Eloy Jimenez (104) and Andrew Vaughn (101) was a below average hitter for Chicago in 2023, including Oscar Colas, who logged the most games in right field for the Sox last year and had an OPS+ of 55.

Want to improve this roster? Keep doing what’s already been recommended at catcher and second base — find a bat to patrol right field.

The most obvious answer to the gapping hole in right field would be to sign Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez has hit 25-plus home runs in four straight full MLB seasons, discounting the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and posted an average OPS+ of 120 over that timeframe.

The only caveat is that Reinsdorf may have to “break the bank,” by his standards, to sign him. According to Spotrac, Hernandez’s average annual market value is around $16,577,365 — over $1.5 million more than the record-setting contract Benintendi signed last offseason.

Cheaper alternatives could include players like Randal Grichuk, Andrew McCutchen or Robbie Grossman.

Besides the profile of a McCutchen helping sell tickets at Guaranteed Rate Field, Grossman could also be enticing from the perspective that he has an above average walk rate, which would help counteract Chicago’s MLB-worst total walks number from 2023.

Dream Lineup and Pitching Rotation

LF Andrew Benintendi 1B Andrew Vaughn RF Teoscar Hernandez CF Luis Robert Jr. DH Eloy Jimenez C Mitch Garver 3B Jordan Westburg SS Paul DeJong 2B Whit Merrifield

RHP Mike Clevinger LHP Martin Perez RHP Michael Kopech RHP Erick Fedde RHP Michael Soroka Closer: Kendall Graveman

Realistic Lineup and Pitching Rotation

LF Andrew Benintendi 1B Andrew Vaughn DH Eloy Jimenez CF Luis Robert Jr. 3B Jordan Westburg SS Paul DeJong RF Robbie Grossman 2B Whit Merrifield C Max Stassi

RHP Mike Clevinger RHP Michael Kopech RHP Erick Fedde RHP Michael Soroka RHP Touki Toussaint Closer: Kendall Graveman