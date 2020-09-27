MONSTER’S MASH: Eddie Goldman is still being a good teammate while out for 2020

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 24: Chicago Bears Nose Tackle Eddie Goldman (91) celebrates during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears on November 24, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – For fans of the Bears the last decade, there have been few consistent performers on both sides of the ball.

One of the exceptions was defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who was drafted in 2015 and has been a solid contributor in the John Fox and Matt Nagy era. But his sixth season with the team will be one that he’ll be away from Halas Hall, since Goldman opted out of the 2020 campaign due to concerns with COVID-19.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not paying attention or doing what he can to offer support to his teammates, especially the one helping to fill his shoes. Bilal Nichols, who is primarily playing inside in place of Goldman, said that the nose tackle called to offer his support along with a birthday wish after the win over the Lions.

“He told me to keep working, keep crafting, and that I looked good. Hearing that coming from him, that’s a big deal,” said Nichols. “He’s still watching. He’s still cheering us on. He’s still giving me feedback, still helping. That pretty much shows you the type of guy that Eddie is.”

CORDARRELLE TALKS BREONNA TAYLOR, SOCIAL AND RACIAL JUSTICE

To start his weekly news conference, Cordarrelle Patterson sent his best wishes to the families of a pair of people.

The first was Gale Sayers, the Bears legend who passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday. After that, sent his best wishes to the family of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville Police who were serving a search warrant on March 13th.

Patterson would talk at length about racial justice during his nearly ten minute news conference. Given the recent events involving police, the running back was asked if he felt safe as a black man in American at the moment.

“You never know how safe you are because it happens, man. it happens to everybody. It happens to us, we just don’t report it because we feel like we’ve got this little bubble around us, we can’t be touched. But we’re not untouchable, that’s what we have to understand, man,” said Patterson in response to the question. “It happens to everybody in this world, no matter if you are a pro athlete or you’re not. It happens to everybody. We’ve just got to keep using our voice, man. I don’t use it as much as I can, I don’t like getting into the topic because I can go on and on and talk about it and it’s a hurtful thing.

“It’s sad what her family had to go through. We see they gave them money, millions of dollars but, (expletive) that won’t bring her back. I don’t care anything about money, man, I just need my life and my money with me. I would never want to go through an experience like that but it happens every day no matter what. It happens to us more often than it’s supposed to. It’s sad, but we just keep trying to do the right thing for our family and stay safe.”

Patterson is not only dealing with these issues individually but also as a father, trying to figure out how much to expose to his children at a young age.

“It’s real challenging, man. Our son right now, man, he understands what’s going on but he don’t understand. As we watch the news, he’s watching it, too. He really can’t get it through his head what’s going on, we try to make him understand. I don’t really want him understanding everything that’s going on at such a young age,” said Patterson. “Kids shouldn’t have to go through the experiences we’re going through right now in this world. I try to keep the kids a way, as far as possible, but it’s impossible with your kids around, man.

“So just try to educate them as much as I can on it, but I really don’t want them to have them go through this stuff in the world.”

PASS COMPLETE TO…MASSIE?

One of the most memorable moment’s of the Week 2 win over the Giants was a fourth down reception from the most unlikeliest of receivers.

Offensive tackle Bobby Massie was in the right place at the right time to catch the deflected pass in the fourth quarter as the Bears were protecting a four-point lead. While they didn’t get any points after Cairo Santos missed a 50-yard field goal, the offense was able to bleed off a little more time, and the Giants ran out of it as they drove down the field in the final minute.

For Massie, it was career catch number one in the NFL, and his teammates didn’t let him forget it.

“We talked about that, we joked with him quite a bit,” said Whitehair of the catch. “That was a crucial play in the game to keep the drive going, especially coming down to the end of the game and trying to just milk that clock and be able to run the ball and get that clock down was a huge thing for us.”

STAT OF THE WEEK: 18

The number of players in the NFL that have two sacks so far during the NFL season. That includes Bears’ defensive end Akiem Hicks, who leads the team with three tackles for loss