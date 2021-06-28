Monday’s White Sox-Twins game has been postponed due to rain

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 09: A general wide view from the upper deck during a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox on May 9, 2017, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. Twins won 7-2. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The rain has caused some issues for the White Sox in their first homestand at full capacity during the 2021 season.

For a second time in three days, one of their games is getting moved due to a forecast for more bad weather.

On Monday afternoon, the White Sox announced that their series opener with the Twins scheduled for 7:10 PM that night has been postponed due to rain. Showers are predicted around the Chicago area for the majority of Monday evening.

It’s the second time the rain has forced a move of a game during this homestand, with the team having to finish their Saturday game with the Mariners on Sunday after storms hit the city for a few hours.

The teams won’t make the game up during this homestand but will wait till after the All-Star Break, staging a straight doubleheader on July 19th. The first of the two seven-inning games that day will begin at 4:10 PM with the next contest following 30-45 minutes after.

As for this series, the teams are scheduled to meet over the next three days, with games on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:10 PM and Thursday at 1:10 PM.

Despite losing two-of-three games to Seattle and seven out of their last nine, the White Sox still maintain a 2 1/2 game lead over the Indians for first in the American League Central.