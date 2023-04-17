CHICAGO — For the first time this season, the White Sox have had one of their games called off due to mother nature.
With high winds and chilly temperatures in the forecast, the team’s game against the Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field set for Monday evening for 6:10 p.m. has been postpoined.
The team’s won’t have to wait long to make it up as they’ll take part in a straight doubleheader on Tuesday at the ballpark starting at 3:10 p.m. Game 2 will be played 30-to-45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
That contest would not begin before 6:10 p.m.
It’s the first of the three-game interleague series for Pedro Grifol’s team against the reigning National League Champions.
So far it’s been a slow start for the White Sox who have yet to win a series over the first three weeks of the season. After splitting a four-game series against the Astros in Houston to open the season, the club has dropped 2-of-3 to the Giants (Home), Pirates (Away), Twins (Away), and Orioles (Home).
This past weekend, the White Sox lost their Friday and Sunday contests against Baltimore, winning on Saturday afternoon.
At 6-10 on the season, the club is four game back of Minnesota for first in the American League Central division. After the three-game series against Philadelphia, the White Sox will hit the road for a six-game trip against the Rays and Blue Jays.