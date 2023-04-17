CHICAGO — For the first time this season, the White Sox have had one of their games called off due to mother nature.

The White Sox-Phillies game scheduled for 6:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field tonight has been postponed due to “high winds and cold temperatures.”

The teams will play a straight doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

With high winds and chilly temperatures in the forecast, the team’s game against the Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field set for Monday evening for 6:10 p.m. has been postpoined.

The team’s won’t have to wait long to make it up as they’ll take part in a straight doubleheader on Tuesday at the ballpark starting at 3:10 p.m. Game 2 will be played 30-to-45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

That contest would not begin before 6:10 p.m.

It’s the first of the three-game interleague series for Pedro Grifol’s team against the reigning National League Champions.

So far it’s been a slow start for the White Sox who have yet to win a series over the first three weeks of the season. After splitting a four-game series against the Astros in Houston to open the season, the club has dropped 2-of-3 to the Giants (Home), Pirates (Away), Twins (Away), and Orioles (Home).

This past weekend, the White Sox lost their Friday and Sunday contests against Baltimore, winning on Saturday afternoon.

At 6-10 on the season, the club is four game back of Minnesota for first in the American League Central division. After the three-game series against Philadelphia, the White Sox will hit the road for a six-game trip against the Rays and Blue Jays.