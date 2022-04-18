CLEVELAND – The White Sox got a first in the 2022 season without even playing a game.

On Monday, the Guardians called off the contest with their AL Central rivals at Progressive Field due to the forecast of rain and snow for the Cleveland area. It’s the first time the White Sox have had a game called off due to weather in the still very young 2022 season.

The first pitch was scheduled for 5:10 PM CST on Monday.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, July 12th at Progressive Field, with the postponed game being played at 12:10 PM CST. The originally scheduled contest will go on that night at 6:10 PM.

This is the second time the White Sox have gone on the road in the 2022 season, having opened up with the Tigers in Detroit to start the season. For the last week, the team has been in Chicago for series against the Mariners and Rays, taking 2-of-3 games in each series.

At 6-3, the White Sox currently have a 6-3 record, which is two games better than the Guardians and Tigers for first in the AL Central.