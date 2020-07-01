MLB still plans to keep the Field of Dreams game, which includes the White Sox, on August 13

The Field of Dreams Game scheduled for August 13th remains on schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK – Just about every major regular season event in 2020 in Major League Baseball has been a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there is one that appears to still be in tact, and for right now, it still includes a Chicago baseball team.

“ . . . recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands, and temperature checks before arriving to the site. Safeguarding public health is our top priority. We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand.” — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 30, 2020

In a statement from Major League Baseball, which was released by Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the August 13th game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa is still on. That was supposed to be a match-up between the White Sox and the Yankees under the lights at the park made famous by the late 1980s movie of the same name.

Construction for the contest still continues on the site with the intention of playing it, per the release, with the league working with the CDC on safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One question that remains unanswered is if the White Sox will continue to take part in it.

The odds could be good that they remain part of the game because of their proximity to the location. As part of Major League Baseball’s 60-game schedule, teams are only playing regional opponents to cut down on the travel between destinations.

This means the White Sox would play their AL Central opponents along with those from the National League. Due to that, the chances of the team facing the Yankees as originally scheduled would seem quite unlikely, since the teams aren’t scheduled to meet in the regular season.

Could a division opponent replace New York? How about the Cubs? All remain a mystery as players and fans wait for a schedule to be released.

But for now, as they continue to build it, there is still the expectation that Major League Baseball will come to Iowa for one special night in August.