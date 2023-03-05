CHICAGO — Major League Baseball concluded its months-long investigation into domestic violence allegations made against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger Sunday.

MLB has decided that Clevinger will face no discipline, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The Chicago White Sox released the following statement after the conclusion of MLB’s investigation:

“The Chicago White Sox respect that the joint policies of MLB and the MLBPA govern this matter. We accept the conclusion of the thorough, months-long investigation conducted by the Commissioner’s Office with respect to Mike Clevinger. Per the terms of the joint policy, the White Sox will not comment further on this matter.” The Chicago White Sox

The MLB Players’ Association also released the following statement on behalf of Clevinger:

“I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation. I had nothing to hide and fully cooperated with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year.” MLBPA/Mike Clevinger

Clevinger signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the White Sox back in December. MLB’s probe into his conduct predates the contract agreement.

Nearly two months later in an Instagram post on Jan. 24, Olivia Finestead said that she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and that he allegedly fathered two other children who were not hers. Finestead then elaborated on photos in the post that showed marks on her body, claiming the injuries were from “when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and that he “finally left when he strangled me.”

Clevinger’s lawyer issued a statement in late January that said “Mike emphatically denies the accusations made by Ms. Finestead.” and also said that he never harmed Finestead or his daughter.

The White Sox open up the 2023 regular season in Houston against the Astros on Thursday, Mar. 30 at 6:08 p.m. CST.