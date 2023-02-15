GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mike Clevinger is at Sox camp for spring training, joining his new team amid an ongoing investigation by Major League Baseball into allegations of domestic violence.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s really embarrassing. It’s not who I am. Now, I have to sit here on my first day and answer questions about it like I am one of those people. It is devastating, but I’m here to answer the bell. I’m excited to see when the facts come out.”

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters on Wednesday the team’s “only option” was to allow the right-hander to come to camp while awaiting results of MLB’s investigation.

“The only authority that can discipline or act at this time is the commissioner’s office in conjunction with the players association under the policy, not the White Sox. For now, unfortunately, all I have is words that we take this seriously.”

The 32-year-old Clevinger finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with Chicago in December. MLB’s probe predates his agreement with the White Sox.

In an Instagram post on Jan. 24, Olivia Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and alleged he fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and “finally left when he strangled me.”

“Mike Clevinger,” she added, “you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant.” She said Clevinger ”threw chew spit on our baby.”

Jay Reisinger, a lawyer for Clevinger, issued a statement last month that said, “Mike emphatically denies the accusations made by Ms. Finestead.” The statement said Clevinger “has never harmed Ms. Finestead or his daughter.”

“I trust the process with MLB. I really do. I think there is a reason I’m sitting here in front of you today. I’m just asking everyone to wait before they rush to judgment. Wait until the actual facts are out there. Wait until there is actual evidence. Then make your decision on who you think I am.”

Hahn told reporters Wednesday the team had no way of knowing about MLB’s investigation “without someone being in violation” of the domestic abuse policy’s confidentiality clause.

“There was no indication of anything close to what is being alleged in this guy’s background.”