GLENDALE, Ariz. – Mike Clevinger can not only report to Camelback Ranch with the rest of the White Sox pitchers and catchers Wednesday, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, he can ‘fully participate,’ too.

Nightengale reports Clevinger is still under investigation for potentially violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence, but is not being placed on administrative leave, at least for now.

Olivia Finestead, who says she is the mother of one of Clevinger’s children, publicly revealed the allegations in an Instagram post last month.

PREVIOUS STORY | Report: White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation for domestic violence

“MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations,” the team said in a statement. “The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

Jay Reisinger, a lawyer for Clevinger, issued a statement that said, “Mike emphatically denies the accusations made by Ms. Finestead.”

“He has never harmed Ms. Finestead or his daughter,” Reisinger said. “We will not comment on Ms. Finestead’s motive for bringing these false allegations. Her baseless threats and accusations over the last few months have regrettably escalated, culminating most recently in deeply disturbing threats toward Mike and Mike’s family. Her threats and her pattern of abusive behavior are well documented. The simple truth is that Mike has done nothing wrong. He is a loving and caring father. We have advised Mike not to comment on this matter.”

Finestead posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and “finally left when he strangled me.”

“Mike Clevinger,” she added, “you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant.” She said Clevinger ”threw chew spit on our baby.”

The Athletic reported Finestead told the outlet she notified MLB of her allegations last summer.