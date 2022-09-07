SEATTLE – Despite a frustrating loss to the Mariners on Tuesday, one where the offense failed to back up a strong start from Johnny Cueto, the team had some good news about another one of their pitchers.

His return comes at a good time, too.

Michael Kopech is officially back for the White Sox as he’s been activated off the IL and will start the series finale against the Mariners this afternoon in Seattle. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/achu7UPVaK — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 7, 2022

Before their series finale in Seattle, the White Sox have activated Michael Kopech off the 15-day injured list and announced him as the starter for Wednesday’s 3:10 PM contest.

It’s the first start for the pitcher since August 22nd, when he left the game against the Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium with a left knee strain. He faced just four batters, walking two, hitting one, while allowing a hit and being charged with four runs before being pulled after 19 pitches.

Kopech went on the IL the next day.

In his first full season of starting for the White Sox, Kopech has a 3.58 ERA in 110 2/3 innings of work with 98 strikeouts compared to 55 walks. In his five starts in the month of August, he had a 5.24 ERA with 20 strikeouts compared to ten walks as he took the loss in three of those starts.

On August 12th against the Tigers, however, Kopech enjoyed one of his strongest outings with six no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts compared to three walks.

The White Sox enter Wednesday’s game sitting three games behind the Guardians for first in the American League Central division and 1 1/2 games behind the Twins for second place. They won the first game of the series in Seattle 3-2 before dropping Tuesday night’s game to the Mariners 3-0.

A four-game series with the Athletics in Oakland starts on Thursday evening to complete the seven-game road trip.