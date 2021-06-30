Michael Kopech returns to the White Sox as Bummer, Marshall go to the IL

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 26: Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 26, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cardinals defeated the White Sox 4-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The good news is that two pitchers, including one of the best young hurlers on the team, are headed back to the major league roster.

But like most of the year, there will be two more headed to the injured list just as they return .

As Michael Kopech returns from a hamstring injury and Jace Fry comes up for the first time in 2021 after offseason microdisectomy, Aaron Bummer (strained right hamstring) and Evan Marshall (strained right flexor pronator) are headed to the ten-day IL.

Fry and Kopech will return for the White Sox tonight as they play the second of a three-game series with the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on 7:10 PM.

In his second year at the major league level and in his first action since the 2018 season, Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA in 14 appearances this season. In 45 innings, which includes three starts, the right-hander has 45 strikeouts compared to 11 walks as he proved a reliable middle reliever for the team.

Kopech last pitched on May 26th before going on the IL with the hamstring injury.

Fry will begin his fifth year with the White Sox this week after making 18 appearances in 2020 out of the bullpen, posting a 3.66 ERA with 24 strikeouts compared to 12 walks.

The trip to the IL for Bummer comes after a good June in which he didn’t allow an earned run in his last seven appearances (2 unearned runs) while posting a .272 ERA for the month. That came after posting a 4.15 ERA during May in 12 appearances, as Bummer has a 3.02 ERA for the season with three saves.

In 27 appearances in 2021, Marshall has a 5.60 ERA with 26 strikeouts compared to nine walks in his third year with the White Sox. He left in the seventh inning on Tuesday against the Twins after 2/3 of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits.