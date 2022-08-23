BALTIMORE – When fans saw what happened on the mound in the first inning Monday at Kauffman Stadium, there was concern that the White Sox starter could miss some time.

Indeed that will be the case for Michael Kopech as one of the White Sox starters will be out of the lineup as the team makes a push for the playoffs.

Michael Kopech is headed to the 15-day IL with the left knee strain that forced him out of Monday’s game with the Royals in the first inning. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/4dtcwj82Ir — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 23, 2022

The pitcher was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left knee strain ahead of the White Sox three-game series with the Orioles in Baltimore starting on Tuesday night. Left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place on the roster.

Kopech’s outing got off to a bad start Monday against the Royals even before he threw a pitch in the first inning as television cameras caught him landing in pain after a warm-up pitch. He was allowed to start the game but his velocity on his pitches was down and he failed to get an out.

After giving up a walk, hitting a batter, a single, and then another walk, manager Tony La Russa and athletic trainers came to the mound and made the decision to pull him from the game after just 19 pitches.

In his third season at the major league level with the White Sox and his first in a role as a full time starter, Kopech is 4-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 110 2/3 innings across 23 starts. He has 98 strikeouts compared to 55 walks while also having a WHIP of 1.21.