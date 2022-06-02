TORONTO – One of the best stories for the White Sox in the month of May was the pitching of one of their young hurlers in his first full year in the starting rotation.

In four starts, Michael Kopech allowed just three earned runs, and those all came in a loss to the Yankees on May 15th. In the other three outings, he failed to allow a run, and in a rematch against New York on May 22nd, he was outstanding in allowing just one hit over seven innings.

But the start of June was much rougher for the pitcher as the success he saw in May and even in April, too, wasn’t there against a red hot Blue Jays team.

In his shortest outing of the season, Kopech lasted just three innings and allowed a season-high five earned runs and six hits in a 7-3 loss to Toronto at Rogers Center on Wednesday night. It rose the pitcher’s ERA to 2.20 as his record falls to 1-2.

The Blue Jays have won seven-straight games and are 29-20 on the season.

He’s the second pitcher in as many nights to have his worst outing in Toronto, as Lucas Giolito allowed a season-high six earned runs in a loss on Monday.

After the White Sox got a 1-0 lead on an AJ Pollock first inning homer, the Blue Jays went to work building their lead. Santiago Espinal’s solo homer tied it at one in the bottom half before Toronto went ahead in the second on a bases loaded walk to Bo Bichette.

Danny Jansen delivered the big blow in the third with a two-out, three-run homer that would lead to Kopech’s exit at the end of the inning after 85 pitches. He finished with four strikeouts compared to four walks, but his five runs allowed were enough for the Blue Jays.

Jose Abreu’s two-run homer in the fourth was the last highlight of the night for the White Sox as they now look to avoid a sweep on Thursday afternoon with Johnny Cueto on the mound for the 2:07 PM first pitch.