MINNEAPOLIS – Over the past two-and-a-half years, he’s had a number of positive firsts that have many hoping for big things for years to come for the center fielder.

Another one of those came on Thursday to start a critical series against the Twins in Minneapolis, and you could say that it was a “grand” moment.

Luis Robert hit his first career grand slam in the fourth inning against Minnesota to get the White Sox on the road to a rout that lasted nine innings at Target Field. That was the highlight of a 12-2 win that give the team their second win of the year against the Twins and pulls them within four games of them at the top of the American League Central division standings.

Roberts’ blast got things going on the night for the White Sox as he took a Sonny Gray pitch and lined it high up into the second deck in left field for his first grand slam. The 452-foot home run is the 12th of the season for the centerfielder, who also drove in a run in the sixth inning with a single.

This continues a strong month of July for Robert, who has posted a slash line of .328/.371/.586 with four home runs and 16 RBI. The performance on Thursday (3-for-5) rose his average above .300 on the season (.301) as he now has 54 RBI in 73 games.

Andrew Vaughn and Seby Zavala also homered to bolster the offensive performance, which was their second-best run-wise this season. Johnny Cueto threw a season-high 118 pitchers over six innings but held the Twins to one run on seven hits with five strikeouts compared to two walks.