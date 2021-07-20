Luis Robert will begin his minor league rehab assignment Wednesday

CHICAGO – APRIL 11: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox bats against the Kansas City Royals on April 11, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Slowly but surely, two key contributors to the White Sox outfield continue to make their way back towards the major league level.

Eloy Jimenez has already gone through work at the team’s Glendale, Arizona training facility and is in Triple-A Charlotte as he looks to full recovery for surgery to repair a torn pectoral in March.

Meanwhile, Luis Robert is following close behind.

Following today's workout in Glendale, Ariz., White Sox CF Luis Robert was cleared to begin a rehab assignment. He will join Class A Winston-Salem on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/a4XrWDFiKX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 20, 2021

On Monday, the White Sox announced that the outfielder had completed work in Glendale and will join Class A Winston-Salem to begin his minor league rehab on Wednesday. The Dash will face Jersey Short at 7 PM EST at home that night.

Robert has been out of the lineup since suffering a hip flexor tear against the Indians running to first base on May 2nd at Guaranteed Rate Field. He initially was ruled out 3-to-4 months, so Robert is currently on the early end of his timeline.

In 25 games early in the 2021 season, Robert had a slash line of .316/.359/.463 with a home run and eight RBI.