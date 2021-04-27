Luis Robert placed on IL by the White Sox after flu-like symptoms

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 20: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox at-bat during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Chicago White Sox won 8-5. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Staying caustious when it comes to illnesses is just the way of life when playing baseball in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White Sox have already put one player on the Injured List as a precaution after having an illness and on Tuesday they did so again before the start to their series with the Tigers.

Statement from White Sox senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn: pic.twitter.com/H8NudBP04Q — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 27, 2021

Center fielder Luis Robert has been placed on the IL after experiencing flu-like symptoms on Monday as a precaution. He’ll undergo further testing away from the team as a precaution just in case he tests positive for COVID-19.

Leury Garcia took his place in center field in the White Sox lineup Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field against Detroit.

The hope is that Robert will clear protocols and rejoin the team in a similar situation that happened with starting pitcher Dylan Cease. He was place on IL earlier in April but was activated less than 48 hours later after further tests came up negative.

Robert is enjoying a solid start to the year at the plate, hitting .305/.356/.463 in 82 plate appearances with a homer and six RBI.