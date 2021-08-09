Luis Robert makes his return to the White Sox lineup Monday night

CHICAGO – One of the events that have taken place a few times for the White Sox during a memorable 2021 season so far is the return of a player from injury.

It’s certainly happened enough for a club that’s seen a number of players forced to leave the lineup for a variety of reasons. But slowly those injuries are decreasing and some of the key players are starting to return.

Monday will be another one of those moments for the club.

Luis Robert is BACK! pic.twitter.com/zWJ2ir4JGn — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2021

Centerfielder Luis Robert will take the field for the White Sox for the first time since May 2nd tonight as they face the Twins in Minneapolis for the first of a three-game series.

The White Sox have homered in a season-high nine straight games (19 total) and have hit 55 over their last 34 games.



⏰: 7:10 p.m. CT

📺: @NBCSChicago & @espn

📻: @ESPN1000 pic.twitter.com/L0w0ewmMJM — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2021

After officially being activated Monday afternoon, Robert will play centerfield and bat seventh in the lineup as the team goes for a fourth-straight win after sweeping the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend.

Robert returns to the lineup after suffering a hip flexor tear against the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 2nd trying to beat out a hit at first base. In 25 games up till that point, the second-year outfielder had a slash line of .316/.359/.463 with a home run and eight RBI.

After starting baseball activities at the team’s facility in Glendale in late June, Robert began rehab work in the White Sox minor league system on July 21st at High Class-A Winston-Salem. Eventually, he’d joined Triple-A Charlotte where he played in eight contests, where he hit .276/.417/.414 in eight games with a home run and three RBI.