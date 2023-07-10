SEATTLE — On Monday, the White Sox lone representative for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game will try to do something that no player in the franchise has pulled off for nearly three decades.

That’s winning a Home Run Derby title, which Luis Robert will compete for on Monday evening at 7 p.m. central time.

He’ll be one of eight competitors in the contest that tests the power of some of the best long ball hitters in baseball, and if he can win, it will be the first time a White Sox player has taken that crown in 28 years.

Frank Thomas was the last and only hitter from the team to do so as he won the 1995 Home Run Derby at The Ballpark in Arlington, then home of the Texas Rangers. He was able to defeat Albert Belle 3-2 in the finals to come home with the victory, slugging 15 total homers in the competition.

In his fourth year at the MLB level, Robert is tied for third in the league with 26 homers, which is already a career-high, while also hitting .271 with 23 homers and 51 RBI.

Robert becomes the sixth member of the White Sox to take part in the competition since it began at the 1985 MLB All-Star Game at the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Carlton Fisk tied for second in that first competition by hitting six homers.

Thomas competed in the 1994 home run derby in Pittsburgh, hitting four home runs that year, before winning the competition in 1995 in Arlington.

Paul Konerko would take part in the 2002 Home Run Derby at then Miller Park in Milwaukee and advanced to the semifinals. He would lose there to eventual champion Jeremy Giambi of the Yankees.

In 2006, Jermaine Dye would represent the team in the derby in the game that was played at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, but he wouldn’t get out of the first round after hitting seven homers.

The 2015 Home Run Derby champion with the Reds, Todd Frazier would nearly win it again as a member of the White Sox as he advanced to the final at Petco Park in San Diego. But Giancarlo Stanton, then of the Marlins, would defeat him in the final 20-13.