SEATTLE — As it turns out, a White Sox outfielder will not make his All-Star Game debut on Tuesday – and it has something to do with what happened on Monday.

Luis Robert Jr. will not take part in the Midsummer Classic at T-Mobile Field in Seattle as he deals with tightness in his right calf.

According to the White Sox, this first came up during the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday, when he defeated Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman 28-27. Despite the tightness, Robert compete in the semifinals, where he lost to the Rays’ Randy Arozarena.

He’s currently listed as “day-to-day” and will be re-evaluated again before the White Sox start the second half of their season against the Braves in Atlanta on Friday.

Since Robert was the only member of the team selected to the American League roster, the White Sox will not have a representative in tonight’s All-Star Game.

Tuesday figured to be one of the highlights of Robert’s still young MLB career as he was rewarded with an All-Star selection after the best start of his tenure with the White Sox that began in 2020.

In 89 games, the center fielder is hitting .271 with 26 homers, 23 doubles, and 51 RBI and has been the bright spot in an otherwise difficult first half for his club. In June, he hit .293 with 11 homers and 16 RBI with a slugging percentage of .677.

Losing Robert for a long stretch of time would only compound the White Sox’s problems in 2023 as they currently sit 38-54, eight games behind the Guardians for first in the American League Central Division.