CHICAGO — It looks like the White Sox representative for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is going to have a little extra duty in Seattle next week.

That’s because outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is going to get to show off his power against some of the best long ball hitters in the league.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced that the outfielder will take part in the 2023 Home Run Derby, which will take place at T-Mobile Park on Monday, July 10. On Sunday, Robert was named an American League All-Star for the first time in his career as the White Sox lone representative.

As of Wednesday, he’ll be in the competition with the following players.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonzo

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman

Robert will become the sixth player in White Sox history to take part in the home run derby, joining Carlton Fisk, Frank Thomas, Paul Konerko, Jermaine Dye, and Todd Frazier. Thomas is the only player to win the Home Run Derby from the club, doing so in 1995 in Arlington, Texas.

In his fourth season at the major league level, Robert is enjoying his best power year by far with the White Sox, smacking 25 homers in 84 games. That already bests his previous season-high that came in 2021, when he hit 13 homers in 68 contests.

His 25 home runs are tied for third in all of the MLB with Alonzo, with only the Braves’ Matt Olson (28) and the Angels Shohei Ohtani (31) ahead of them.