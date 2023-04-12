MINNEAPOLIS — Ultimately, they ended up losing the game, but one good storyline continued for the White Sox at Target Field on Tuesday evening.

The team wouldn’t have even had the chance to try to win the game against the Twins if not for their center fielder.

Luis Robert Jr. continued to show his power early in the 2023 season in the ninth inning when he smashed a 400-foot solo homer off Minnesota reliever Jhoan Duran to tie the game at three.

Unfortunately, the White Sox couldn’t take advantage, failing to score in the 10th and then being doomed by an error in the bottom half of the frame. Hanser Alberto’s throw to first on a bunt by Michael Taylor was off the mark, allowing Willi Castro to score the winning run in a 4-3 Twins’ victory.

It drops the White Sox to 5-7 on the young season as they face Minnesota in the series finale Wednesday afternoon at 12:10 p.m.

Robert remains a bright spot as the outfielder has discovered his power early in the 2023 season. As of Wednesday morning, he remains tied for the major league lead with five home runs on the season with Pete Alonzo of the Mets, Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates, and Ryan Mountcastle of the Orioles.

The fourth-year outfielder also hit homers against the Astros in the opening series finale on April 2, the White Sox home opener against the Giants on April 3, and then two against the Pirates last Friday.

In 11 games, Robert has a slash line of .347/.347/.714 with those five homers along with three doubles and 11 RBI.