CHICAGO — While the White Sox haven’t been able to turn their bad start around early this summer, one of their young players has done so quite well in doing so.

Luis Robert Jr.’s performance over the past week earned him a first from Major League Baseball on Monday – and could help him get another first in a few weeks.

The center fielder was named the American League’s Player of the Week over the course of six games from June 19-25. It’s the first time he’s been given a weekly award by the MLB as he continues his strong performance over the next two months.

Robert sported a slash line of .444/.524/1.111 with four homers and 5 RBI during the six-game stretch, including two homers in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday. He also tied the game against Boston on Saturday with a home run, which the White Sox would go on to win 5-4.

It continues a strong month of June for Robert, who is hitting .295 with five doubles, eight homers and 12 RBI. During the month of May, he hit .310 with nine doubles, eight homers and 17 RBI.

This came after the center fielder batted just .202 in the month of April.

Before the start of a four-game series in Anaheim, Robert is hitting .269/.326/.559 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs, and 42 RBI in 76 games. Per the White Sox, he’s only the fifth player in club history to have 20 doubles and homers before the All-Star Break.

Frank Thomas – 1993-1994, 2003)

Jose Abreu (2014, 2019)

Jermaine Dye (2008)

Magglio Ordonez

Robert is the first member of the White Sox to win American League Player of the Week since Abreu did so in May 2021.

In his fourth year at the major league level, Robert is making a case to be selected to his first American League All-Star team for the “Midsummer Classic” in Seattle on July 11, 2023.