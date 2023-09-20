WASHINGTON D.C. — On the scoreboard, it was another forgettable night for the White Sox, but their center fielder continues to give fans at least something to smile about.

That’s because Luis Robert Jr. continues to make team history and still has the shot to make more before the season is out, adding to those chances with another big night Tuesday in Washington.

The center field had a three-hit night against the Nationals in a 4-3 loss, which included his 37th homer of the season, 36th double, and 79th RBI. All three of those categories have put Robert alone in White Sox history this season along with Major League Baseball in 2023.

He’s the only player for the franchise to have at least 35 or more homers, 35 or more doubles, or 75 or more RBI, 85 or more runs scored, and 15 or more steals in a single season. So far, Robert is the only one to pull that off in the majors this season as his fourth season with the White Sox continues to be his best.

An American League All-Star, he’s got a slash line of .265/.316/.543 along with a career-high of 17 stolen bases and 88 runs scored. On top of that, he sports a .991 fielding percentage in center field with an outfield assist and just two errors on the season.

Robert’s hitting exploits have made him a candidate for a Silver Slugger Award and perhaps his second American League Gold Glove Award. Should he win both of those in the same year, he’d be the first to do so in White Sox history.