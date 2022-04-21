CLEVELAND – There really wasn’t much to feel good about when it comes to the last four days for the White Sox on the shores of Lake Erie.

They went through two rainouts and then a long doubleheader on Wednesday where they dropped both games to the Guardians, including a ten-run defeat in the first contest on the day.

Not much got better on Thursday in the finale of the series when it comes to the result along with the health of one of their best players.

For a third-straight game, the White Sox fell behind Cleveland and couldn’t make it back up in a 6-3 loss that finished off a sweep for the Guardians, dropping the visitors to 6-6 on the season.

On top of that, centerfielder Luis Robert left the game in the eighth inning after trying to beat out a throw to first. Manager Tony La Russa revealed that he suffered a mild groin strain, and while not thought to be serious, it could land him on the injured list.

Dylan Cease, who had two strong outings to begin the 2022 season, wasn’t as sharp on Thursday as he allowed four earned runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts compared to two walks. Franmil Reyes got the Guardians on the board with a two-run homer in the third inning.

Yasmani Grandal got one run back with a sacrifice fly in the fourth but Cleveland continued to add to the lead. Josh Naylor’s RBI single in the fifth off Cease made it a two-run lead again and the pitcher put two runners on with one out in the sixth before being pulled.

Bennett Sousa would surrender a sacrifice fly to Steven Kwan in that inning but got out with no more damage.

A pair of errors by Cleveland on a chopper by White Sox outfielder Adam Haseley in the seventh inning allowed two runs to come across to make it a one-run game. But the Guardians got them back against Kendall Graveman, who allowed an RBI double to Naylor then a sacrifice fly to Andres Gimenez to push the lead back to three.