Luis Robert finishes second for the American League Rookie of the Year

CHICAGO – The reason that White Sox fans have been excited for a few years and why the finally snapped a 12-year playoff drought in 2020 was because of their young prospects.

They’ve been trickling up to the major leagues over the last few years and have been producing when they get there. That includes center fielder Luis Robert, who has a major impact on the White Sox in their run to a Wild Card berth in September.

While he was able to get one honor after this season, he finished short of a second on Monday

Robert finished second in the voting for the American League Rookie of the Year, losing out to Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis, who was a unanimous pick for the award. Astros pitcher Cristian Javier was third in the voting.

After a strong 2020 season, Robert was hoping to become the seventh player in White Sox history to win the award and the first since teammate Jose Abreu got the honor in 2014. Other winners include Luis Aparicio (1956), Gary Peters (1963), Tommie Agee (1966), Ron Kittle (1983), and Ozzie Guillen (1985).

Robert won’t walk away empty handed this offseason since he was named the American League’s Gold Glove winner in centerfield lst week.

During his first season, Robert showed his power at the plate, hitting 11 homers with 31 RBI during the regular season while also hitting a homer in the AL Wild Card Series against the Athletics.

A late-season slump at the plate dropping his hitting numbers, as he finished the year with a slash line of .233/.302/.436.