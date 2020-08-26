Lucas Giolito throws first White Sox no hitter since 2012; Sox beat Pirates 4-0

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 25: Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates his no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – White Sox ace Lucas Giolito has thrown the 19th no hitter in franchise history and the first since 2012 as the Sox shut out the Pirates 4-0 Tuesday night at home.

Giolito struck out 13 Pirates on his way to history.

The only small blemish was a lone baserunner in the top of the 4th, when Giolito walked Erik Gonzalez on four pitches.

The Pirates lacked hard contact all night as Giolito consistently moved the eye levels of hitters with his electric fastball and changeup.

He said he only shook off catcher James McCann once as the former Tiger called pitches for him.

The final out was nerve wracking as Gonzalez smacked a line drive into right field.

In the top of the 7th, Tim Anderson saved the day with an amazing play up the middle to Jose Abreu, who scooped it.

Giolito was extremely efficient with only 101 pitches. He entered the game with a 3.89 ERA and it’s now down to 3.09.

This is the first White Sox no hitter since Phillip Humbar was perfect in Seattle. He beat the Mariners 4-0 on April 21, 2012. Prior to that, Mark Buehrle had the last last two. He was perfect in 2009 and threw another in 2007.

Only the Dodgers have more no hitters by a MLB team with 26.

Giolito has had a miraculous turnaround since being traded over by the Washington Nationals. In 2018, his first full season with the Sox, he went 10-13 with a 6.13 ERA. Giolito led the American League in earned runs, but started to show signs of an ace last year.

He went 14–9 with a 3.41 ERA and 228 strikeouts. Giolito is now 3-2 on the year as the Sox move to 18-12.

They host the Pirates Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.