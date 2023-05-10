CHICAGO — It’s been a rough start for the White Sox pitching staff, especially the starters, who’ve struggled to find former in the first month-and-a-half of the season.

One of those hurlers who has been able to find it, however, is a player in the final year of his contract with the club.

Starter Lucas Giolito has allowed two or fewer earned runs in his last six starts, including another strong effort on Wednesday night in Kansas City. The pitcher allowed surrendered two earned runs over the course of six innings, striking out nine Royals compared to two walks in a 4-2 White Sox victory that gives Giolito his second win of the year.

His efforts have been the exception for the team that is currently second-to-last in Major League Baseball in ERA, which sits at 5.60 through 37 games.

After surrendering seven earned runs in a start against the Pirates on April 7, Giolito sported an earned run average of 2.33 over his last six outings with 41 strikeouts compared to ten walks. With a 3.59 ERA, his ERA is clearly the best among the White Sox starters, with everyone else on the staff well over four.

Mike Clevinger – 4.84 ERA

Dylan Cease – 5.58 ERA

Michael Kopech – 5.97 ERA

Lance Lynn – 6.86 ERA

Giolito faces an interesting 2023 campaign with the White Sox since he continues on the final year of his contract. A member of the team since 2017, the pitcher could either earn himself a long-term deal with the club if he continues to pitch well or perhaps be traded to a contender if the team remains low in the standings.

Either way, Giolito has been the exception to the rule on a White Sox starting pitching staff that’s struggled to find its form in what’s been an overall rough start to the season.