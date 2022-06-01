TORONTO – While all of his outings haven’t been perfect, he’d come into Monday’s game having done what he needed to do as a front-line starter for the White Sox.

In seven outings in 2022, Lucas Giolito hadn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any start, and in his last three, he’d failed to give up more than two. That included his start on May 25th against the Red Sox, where he walked four batters over six innings but held Boston to just one run in a White Sox victory.

But Giolito wasn’t able to do that in his worst outing of the 2022 season to date on Monday in Toronto.

Fueled by a big fifth inning, the Blue Jays put up six runs against the starter along with eight hits. Giolito finished with eight strikeouts compared to two walks, but the damage on the scoreboard was enough to send the White Sox to a 6-5 defeat at the Rogers Centre.

Giolito’s 4 2/3 innings was his shortest outing in the month of May as he falls to 3-2 on the season while his ERA for the season rises to 3.61.

Alejandro Kirk would do a lot of damage against the pitcher for Toronto as a pair of long balls turned the tide of the contest. Spotted a one-run lead on a homer by Andrew Vaughn, Kirk hit a two-run homer in the second to put the Blue Jays into the lead.

A similar situation occurred in the fifth when a Danny Mendick RBI double and Vaughn’s run-scoring single gave the White Sox a 3-2 lead. But in the bottom half, Toronto got to Giolito again, with Teoscar Hernandez’s RBI double then Kirk’s second homer, a two-run shot, putting the Blue Jays up for good.

The visitors got two runs back in the sixth but couldn’t get anything going in the final three innings, as a difficult night for Giolito would be enough to send the White Sox to defeat.