ANAHEIM – One of the biggest concerns over the last month for the White Sox has been the inconsistency of one of their top starters.

Lucas Giolito has allowed at least five runs in his last, with all but three of those being earned, in what is his roughest stretch since his first full season at the major league level with the White Sox in 2018.

Perhaps the starter took his first step toward getting out of that slump with an improved performance against the Angels on Monday to start a three-game set in Anaheim. Yet his performance still wouldn’t be enough to help the White Sox start off the series on the right foot.

Leaving with the game tied after six innings, the vistors would grab a lead in the seventh only to lose it in the bottom half. Taylor Ward’s two-RBI double off Reynaldo Lopez in the seventh would be the difference in a 4-3 Angels’ win that drops the White Sox to 34-38 on the season.

Giolito did his part to keep his team in the game as he allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts compared to one walk. Both runs came with two out in the second inning and the pitcher would shut out Los Angeles in the final four innings, including retiring the last nine batters he faced.

It’s easily the best outing for Giolito since he allowed just one run in six innings in a win over the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 25th. The White Sox will need more performances like that as they hope to get back on their feet as the summer continues.