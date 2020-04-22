Longtime White Sox organist Nancy Faust helps suburban 8th grader sing in quarantine

CHICAGO – Payton Fraser is stuck at home but her voice is being heard by thousands. Longtime White Sox organist Nancy Faust deserves some of the credit. She accompanied the suburban eighth grader on her Hammond B3 organ in a rendition of the National Anthem all the way in Arizona.

Faust played her part and sent the video to a mutual friend who connected the two. Fraser listened to the recording and sang along to the melody for a cross-country collaboration.

The duet is a welcomed consolation for Fraser. She was supposed to perform the day before Easter in the finals of the Chicago Bulls Kid Talent Search. The contest has been postponed due to COVID-19, but Faust is hoping Fraser’s voice can still reach the masses for the time being.

“Corona killed her dream. So Payton and I ‘played’ together. Let’s show Payton some love.”