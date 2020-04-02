Longtime White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer passes away

CHICAGO - Ed Farmer passed away Wednesday night at the age of 70.
Farmer was the voice of White Sox radio for almost 30 years. The South Side native pitched in his hometown for nearly three of his 11 seasons in the big leagues.
“Ed Farmer was the radio voice of the Chicago White Sox for three decades, and he called no-hitters, perfect games and of course, a World Series championship,” said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “His experience as a major league All-Star pitcher, his wry sense of clubhouse humor, his love of baseball and his passion for the White Sox combined to make White Sox radio broadcasts the sound of summer for millions of fans. Ed grew up a Sox fan on the south side of Chicago and his allegiance showed every single night on the radio as he welcomed his ‘friends’ to the broadcast. I am truly devastated by the loss of my friend.”
Farmer suffered from polycystic kidney disease for most of his life, the same disease that his mother died from at the age of 38.
Fellow broadcasters from across the country mourn his loss.