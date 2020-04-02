Longtime White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Ed Farmer passed away Wednesday night at the age of 70.

Farmer was the voice of White Sox radio for almost 30 years. The South Side native pitched in his hometown for nearly three of his 11 seasons in the big leagues.

“Ed Farmer was the radio voice of the Chicago White Sox for three decades, and he called no-hitters, perfect games and of course, a World Series championship,” said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “His experience as a major league All-Star pitcher, his wry sense of clubhouse humor, his love of baseball and his passion for the White Sox combined to make White Sox radio broadcasts the sound of summer for millions of fans. Ed grew up a Sox fan on the south side of Chicago and his allegiance showed every single night on the radio as he welcomed his ‘friends’ to the broadcast. I am truly devastated by the loss of my friend.”

Farmer suffered from polycystic kidney disease for most of his life, the same disease that his mother died from at the age of 38.

Fellow broadcasters from across the country mourn his loss.

The @whitesox radio booth was always filled to the brim with guests.



Ed Farmer was such a loyal, welcoming friend. Scores of people have lost a piece of their heart, including me. — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) April 2, 2020

What a kick in the gut. Farmio was one of a kind. Always had a great baseball story to tell, loved being at the ballpark. Chicago native who got to live out his dream in his hometown. Nailed some huge calls over the years including multiple no-hitters. Very sad day. RIP Ed. ❤️ https://t.co/Ef9wRdKb47 — Len Kasper (@LenKasper) April 2, 2020

Ed Farmer was also one of the best baseball broadcasters I’ve ever heard. No game I ever heard him do was boring or slow - even if he was complaining with a chuckle that it was boring or slow. https://t.co/J9rddl24lq — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 2, 2020