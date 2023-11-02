CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox’s closer Liam Hendriks has been named the 2023 American League (AL) Comeback Player of the Year, according to a press release from the team Thursday.

The AL and NL Comeback Player of the Year Awards are presented by the Major League Baseball Players Association and voted on by players from each league.

Hendriks returned to the White Sox active roster in May and appeared in five games after battling non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hendriks revealed his cancer diagnosis back in January before undergoing treatment, after which he announced he was cancer-free in April.

Hendriks went 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA, one save and three strikeouts before undergoing UCL replacement surgery in August.

Hendriks was also the White Sox’s nominee for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award, his third consecutive nomination to represent his team. He helped raise nearly $130,000 for Lymphoma research through the sale of “Close Out Cancer” t-shirts, and visited with cancer patients and their families throughout the regular season, both at Guaranteed Rate Field and on the road.