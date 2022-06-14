DETROIT – It might be incredible for it to happen on back-to-back days, but if you’ve followed the White Sox for the last two years, it seems pretty typical.

For a second-straight day, the return of one player from the injured list has been immediately followed by another heading onto it. This time, it all concerns the bullpen.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is headed to the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain which has kept him out of the lineup since last Friday. He’ll be retroactive to June 11 which means he will be lost until the end of the month.

This came just as Joe Kelly has returned from his second stint on the injured list in his first season with the White Sox. He’ll be available for tonight’s game against the Tigers in Detroit as he joins the club along with David Martin while Bennett Sousa has been sent down to Triple-A Charlotte.

In his second season with the White Sox, Hendriks has remained reliable as the team’s closer as he’s converted 16 of his 19 save attempts on the season. In four appearances so far in the month of June, the closer failed to allow a run or a hit as he struck out four batters with just one walk.

Hendriks has a 2.81 ERA in 25 appearances this season with 37 strikeouts compared to eight walks.

Sideline the first month of the season with a right biceps nerve injury, Kelly pitched in seven games for the White Sox before going on the IL again with a strained left hamstring. In 5 2/3 innings, the reliever has allowed eight hits and six earned runs, striking out eight batters while walking six.